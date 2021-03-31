Police catch shocking number of drivers speeding in school zone

Police are urging residents not to speed ahead of the Easter holidays.

Maryborough Police recorded more than 80 speeding offences in the span of just four hours on Wednesday.

The shocking number of offences were detected in an all-day school zone along Kent Street, Maryborough, between 9am to 1pm.

Vehicles were clocked travelling at speeds up to 25km/h over the speed limit of 40km/h.



This comes just a day before Easter holidays start on April 1.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee of the Maryborough Police Patrol Group pleaded with motorists to remember to slow down and check your speed through school zones.

“School holidays start tomorrow and every life matters on our roads,” Inspector Lee said.

“With increased traffic and holiday-makers travelling to our part of the state, everyone needs to understand every kilometre over the speed limit could be fatal.”

He urged motorists to slow down, check their speed, drive to the conditions and remember the fatal five; driving under the influence, distracted driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while fatigued.