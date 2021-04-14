Menu
Shane Harrison was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court over a series of driving offences.
Crime

Police catch up with unlicensed motorcyclist that evaded them

Stuart Fast
14th Apr 2021 1:10 PM
Speeding away on a motorcycle has landed a man in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Shane Harrison pleaded guilty to evading police, unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on fake license plates.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said on 15 February 2021, police were conducting patrols along Urraween Road when they saw Harrison pull out of the BP service station on a motorcycle displaying numbers plates that were not registered to it.

Police moved to intercept, activating their lights and sirens but the rider ignored them and sped away.

She said the officers returned to the service station where they obtained CCTV of Harrison attending the business wearing a khaki camouflage jacket.

“On March 23 2021, Harrison attended Hervey Bay Police Station in relation to another matter, but spoke with police about the incident,” Sergeant Harwood said.

“He stated, although he owns the motorcycle he was uninvolved in the evasion offence … he was informed he had a very strong appearance to the person in the footage. When shown a still frame of the footage, he told police he had a jacket like that.

“When shown another still which clearly showed his face, he admitted he was the man in footage.”

Harrison told the court his offending was a spur of the moment decision.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Harrison’s pleas of guilty.

He was convicted and fined $200 for uninsured driving, convicted and fined $6672 for evading police and convicted and fined another $300 for the other offences.

