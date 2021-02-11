Police charge 21-year-old over sudden death of Murgon infant

A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.

Detectives have charged a 21-year-old woman with manslaughter following investigations into the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in Murgon last week.

Around 9.30am on February 5, emergency services were called to a residence where CPR had already commenced on the baby girl after she was found unresponsive.

The baby girl was transported to hospital where she died a short time later.

The 21-year-old, who was known to the baby, was refused police bail and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow, February 12.