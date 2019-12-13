Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hervey Bay man will face court after he was allegedly found with marijuana and a knife.
A Hervey Bay man will face court after he was allegedly found with marijuana and a knife. Kevin Farmer
News

Police charge man allegedly found with knife and drugs

Jessica Lamb
12th Dec 2019 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man will face court after he was allegedly found with marijuana and a knife on Buccanneer St in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Hervey Bay Police were conducting patrols when they stopped the man about 1.15am and allegedly found a knife and a quantity of cannabis.

The man was questioned and as a result issued with a notice to appear for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 16.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        premium_icon Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        News After almost two decades of fighting the Butchulla people will be legally recognised today as the traditional owners of about 100,000 hectares of land and water

        REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

        premium_icon REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

        News "It's the animal that has to pay the price in the end."

        Rotary transforms lives with Bayside renovations

        premium_icon Rotary transforms lives with Bayside renovations

        News Right now, Rotary Hervey Bay Sunrise is doing its best to share peace and goodwill...

        How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        premium_icon How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        News More than $92,000 has been allocated between the schools