Police charge man allegedly found with knife and drugs

Kevin Farmer

A 21-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man will face court after he was allegedly found with marijuana and a knife on Buccanneer St in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Hervey Bay Police were conducting patrols when they stopped the man about 1.15am and allegedly found a knife and a quantity of cannabis.

The man was questioned and as a result issued with a notice to appear for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 16.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444.