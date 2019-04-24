Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Murder charge
Crime

Police charge man with murder over Depot Hill death

Michelle Gately
by
24th Apr 2019 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a man at a Rockhampton home last week.

Edward Bashford, 56, was found seriously injured in a room he rented on Campbell St about 9.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Emergency services were called, but Mr Bashford died at the scene.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said the man accused of murdering Mr Bashford was in police custody and has been charged with one count of murder.

Det Act Insp Peachey said an autopsy held last week revealed Mr Bashford suffered several facial fractures, rib fractures, and a bleed on the brain.

Investigations are ongoing, but Det Act Insp Peachey confirmed the accused man was also resident at the address.

The accused was also the person who reported Mr Bashford's death to police.

The man will appear before Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

More Stories

Show More
depot hill editors picks murder police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    News LOOK to the sky tomorrow as various aircraft take flight for the highly-anticipated Anzac Day Air Force Flypasts. See the full schedule here.

    • 24th Apr 2019 3:05 PM
    Man taken to to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

    premium_icon Man taken to to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

    News A man was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a snake.

    UPDATE: Kitchen gutted by fire after Torbanlea blaze

    premium_icon UPDATE: Kitchen gutted by fire after Torbanlea blaze

    News Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

    COUNCIL: RV strategy, admin building EOIs voted through

    premium_icon COUNCIL: RV strategy, admin building EOIs voted through

    Council News Councillors are holding their April meeting in Aldershot