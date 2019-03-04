Menu
Police have charged a man after a hit and run over the weekend.
Crime

Police charge Redbank Plains man after alleged hit and run

Navarone Farrell
by
4th Mar 2019 6:12 AM
A REDBANK Plains man has been charged following a hit and run at Augustine Heights on Saturday night.

Police will allege a vehicle hit a parked vehicle on Cadoc St around 8.40pm before driving off.

A resident took down the number plate of the vehicle involved and provided it to police.

As a result of this information, police were able to locate the vehicle.

The 27-year-old Redbank Plains man has been charged with drink driving (a reading of 0.107) and failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on 22 March.

