Teen charged: 42 offences including string of H'bay breaks

CHARGED: Hervey Bay detectives charge an 18-year-old over recent break-ins in the area.

HERVEY Bay detectives have charged a teenage man with allegedly taking part in a spree of break, enter and stealing offences across the Fraser Coast in the past five weeks.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with 42 offences, most of those stealing and break-in related, after dozens of businesses and homes in Hervey Bay were broken into in early February.

Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Constable Simon Webb said a lengthy police investigation led to the man being charged at the end of last week, with the large number of offences.

"Police have been conducting an investigation into a recent spate of break and enter offences in the Urangan, Torquay and Pialba areas," Det Snr Const Webb said.

"As a result of that investigation, police conducted an action on February 17 and an 18-year-old man has subsequently been charged with 42 offences.

"It's certainly very satisfying to get a good result at the end of a lot of hard work."

Det Snr Const Webb said "quite a large number" of businesses had been affected.

The officer said a vast majority of the charges against the teen were stealing offences, and the investigation was not over.

"[The offences were mostly] burglary and enter premises type of offences," he said.

"The investigation is continuing and we are looking at a number of other possible suspects."

The charged man was mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, but he did not appear and did not apply for bail.

The matter was set down for further mention on March 9 at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.