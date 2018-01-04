POLICE CHASE: Vicious carjack attempt details emerge

LATEST: INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the dramatic police chase which stretched from the Brisbane suburb of Sunnybank to near Bundaberg.

About midday a man armed with a knife tried to hijack a Hyundai Tucson parked in a Sunnybank driveway.

The man was thwarted and fled to a nearby white Toyota 86 sports coupe.



PURSUIT: The white Toyota 86 sports coupe used in a police chase from the Sunshine Coast to Maryborough. Two men were seen running from the scene after the car collided with a truck at the intersection of Russell and Edward Sts. Alistair Brightman

A male occupant of the home chased after the man and reached into the Toyota trying to take the car keys when the offender allegedly cut the man's hand with a knife.

The male offenders fled in the Toyota coupe which had been stolen from Wynnum West and were tracked by the PolAir police helicopter to the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast.

The two men crashed the coupe in Maryborough and then allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old man and stole his white Kia parked in the driveway.

The Kia was last seen driving northbound near Howard just before 4pm and police are continuing their investigations.

Since then, rumours have swirled that the men might now be driving a stolen Mazda 3. Police were 'still making enquiries', a spokesman said.

A media helicopter follows the unfolding car chase





UPDATE 3.45PM: POLICE are searching Maryborough roads as this afternoon's police pursuit continues.

The offenders have reportedly abandoned the white Toyota 86 sports coupe and have allegedly hijacked another sedan and are making their way back towards the Bruce Highway.

Witnesses saw two men running from the scene of a crash in Maryborough.

A white Toyota 86 sports coupe collided with a truck at the intersection of Edward and Russell Sts about 3.30pm.

Witnesses said they heard a "big bang" before seeing a truck slide across the road.

The PolAir police helicopter is searching the streets of Maryborough from the skies.

The Hervey Bay police dog squad is also on the scene and searching properties.

UPDATE 3.15PM: A POLICE media spokesman has been unable to confirm exactly where the police pursuit is at the moment, with the PolAir helicopter unable to continue tracking the vehicle as it required a refuel.

The spokesman said he understood the driver of the white Toyota which had been pursued through the Sunshine Coast had not stopped and may be either in Gympie or continuing north.

UPDATE 2.45PM: POLICE have attempted to intercept a suspected stolen white Toyota that has been involved in a lengthy, high-speed pursuit along the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

Officers attempted the intercept near Pine Street and Oak Street in Gympie.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from Wynnum yesterday and police suspect it may have been involved in another attempted vehicle theft in Sunnybank today.

The occupants are possibly armed with a knife and the police PolAir helicopter has returned to Brisbane to refuel, with police on the ground continuing to pursue the vehicle near Chatsworth.

EARLIER 2PM: THE PolAir police helicopter and several police cars are currently tracking a vehicle headed northbound on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle in question is currently headed north towards the Yandina-Coolum Road exit and police media advisors have warned one of the occupants may be armed with a knife.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was unclear exactly what sparked the pursuit, but it may be in relation to one or more armed robberies that took place in Logan area this morning.

The occupants are believed to have tried to take another car in Woodridge, and are now making their way north.

Passing motorists reported seeing up to 15 police cars tracking the vehicle just moments ago.

It's believed a white Toyota is the vehicle being pursued.

More to come.

What the hell is going on!! Just watched 15 various police cars go racing with lights and sirens northbound up the Bruce Hwy towards Sunshine Coast?? — Kate Wall (@TheKateWall) January 4, 2018