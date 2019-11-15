Menu
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Dramatic police hunt for armed driver

Jessica Lamb
15th Nov 2019 10:49 AM

POLICE are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car.

The Chronicle understands the white Toyota Corolla was taken from an area near Wetside Water Park about 10am Friday.

The driver is believed to have a gun and is travelling with at least one male passenger.

The car has since been seen in various locations around Maryborough and is now believed to be fleeing towards Tin Can Bay.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 000.

More to come.

