Police chase M'boro man caught stealing rum

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
A MAN who tried to steal a carton of rum before running from police has been fined $700.

Jayden Eric James McKechnie, 21, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods and obstructing a police officer.

The court heard McKechnie tried to steal the rum from a bottle shop at Station Square Shopping Centre, but he was spotted and police were called.

The court heard McKenchie had attention deficit disorder and autism and was having family problems at the time of the offending.

