TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Qld man soaks himself in fuel after threatening partner

by Luke Mortimer
26th Apr 2021 1:32 PM
A GOLD Coast man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to hurt his partner, dousing himself and a house in petrol and attempting to light himself on fire in a suburban front yard.

Queensland Police officers responded to the "domestic violence incident" on O'Reilly Dr at Coomera about 9.30pm on Sunday when a disturbance was reported.

It's alleged the man aged in his 40s - who "has a violent past with his partner" - was "making threats against her" and poured petrol through the home, a police spokesman said.

The man took to the front of his home and soaked himself and the surrounding area in petrol, according to police.

 

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA).

It's alleged the man turned on police when they arrived and had to be taken down by officers.

He was checked by Queensland Ambulance paramedics and subsequently taken into custody about 10.30pm.

The Coast man has only been charged with wilful damage, but the police spokesman flagged additional charges would likely be laid.

The man was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

His partner was not physically injured in the incident, police said.

Neighbours were allegedly watching on while the harrowing incident unfolded.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended to assist police, a spokeswoman said.

Investigations continue and anyone with more information can phone Policelink on 131 444.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Originally published as Police: Coast man soaks himself in fuel after threatening partner

