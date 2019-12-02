Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.
News

Police confirm body not missing backpacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Dec 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a body discovered in Byron Bay bushland this afternoon is not missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm, and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)


It comes six months after the Belgian teen was last seen leaving a Byron Bay bar.

A police theory which believes Theo wandered towards the coastline and fell into the water has been rejected by the Hayez family.

Volunteers continue to search the area.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.

More Stories

Show More
body byron bay editors picks missing backpacker they hayez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex abuse victim wants tougher sentence for attacker

        premium_icon Sex abuse victim wants tougher sentence for attacker

        News ‘The sickening offence of child sexual abuse damages individuals and families’

        Agreement reached in native title claim

        premium_icon Agreement reached in native title claim

        News CLUBS that use the Fraser Coast Shooting Complex will be able to partake in their...

        Council endorses new disaster plan for cyclone season

        premium_icon Council endorses new disaster plan for cyclone season

        News Council has endorsed an ­updated local disaster management plan

        FAREWELL: Love of bush never left retiring Bay cop

        premium_icon FAREWELL: Love of bush never left retiring Bay cop

        News Read about the 40-year career of retiring local cop Sgt Paul Jervis