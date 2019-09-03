Menu
Crime

Dramatic arrest at airport over fatal hit-and-run

Michael Doyle
Alison Paterson
by and
2nd Sep 2019 4:40 PM | Updated: 3rd Sep 2019 9:45 AM
UPDATE, 9.45am: NSW POLICE will apply for the extradition of a British man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash in Tumbulgum yesterday.

The 52-year-old man was arrested trying to board an overseas flight in Brisbane this morning.

The British man was preparing to board a flight to Hong Kong when he was stopped just before 2am.

Investigators will seek extradition to speak with the man about a collision between two motorcycles and a car at the intersection of Riverside Dr and Tweed Valley Way in Tumbulgum about 3.20pm yesterday.

A male driver of one of the motorcycles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man is custody allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

He is currently being held in custody in the Brisbane Watch House.

Police are now appealing for the public's assistance to locate the car involved in the crash.

NSW Police described it as a late model 2019 Blue Hyundai I30 with QLD registration 170ZCP.

It is believed the vehicle has considerable damage to the right-hand side and a missing front registration plate.

Investigators believe this car could be in northern NSW or South East Queensland.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 

UPDATE, 8.10am: POLICE have made a dramatic arrest overnight in relation to a fatal hit-and-run when a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of the Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr, just before 3.30pm on Monday.

It is alleged the man left the scene of the accident.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said the man was detained at Brisbane airport.

"A 52-year-old man is currently in custody at the Brisbane watch-house in Queensland," she said.

"Police arrested him prior to boarding a plane at Brisbane Airport."

More to come.

Original story: NSW Police have released information about a car they believe has failed to stop after a fatal crash in Tweed this afternoon. 

Police allege a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of the Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr, just before 3.30pm today. 

One male rider died at the scene while another was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are now searching for a driver they believe was involved in the crash. 

NSW Police media spokesperson said "Police are now searching for a small bright blue hatchback with front-end damage and Queensland registration plates 170 ZCP".

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Tweed Daily News

