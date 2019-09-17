Redbank Plains bushfire: Police confirm cause of blaze

Fast-moving fire was travelling in a south-westerly direction from Rice Rd and Halletts Road towards Swanbank.

Fast-moving fire was travelling in a south-westerly direction from Rice Rd and Halletts Road towards Swanbank.

POLICE confirmed a crashed and abandoned car was the cause of a bushfire in Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the fire was not deliberately lit.

Police are still searching for the driver who witnesses said fled from the scene of the crash.

"(The car) wasn't stolen," the spokesman said.

"We're still trying to figure out what the circumstances are. From what we understand the heat of the car in the long grass caused the fire."

Police declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act just before 3pm with the zone bounded by Halletts Rd, Griffiths Rd and Sunbird Dr.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on scene at the fire burning near Rice Rd and Halletts Rd and as of 4pm, it was contained and posing no threat to property.

The PSPA was revoked with no injuries or loss of property at about 4.30pm.

Brian Moss, who lives on Oliver Dr off of Halletts Rd, heard about the fire while picking up his two boys from school.

His back fence was just a few metres from the scrub that was alight when he arrived home but the fire moved in a south-westerly direction towards Swanbank and away from his home.

"My neighbour heard the crash and saw a glimpse of old mate legging it," he said.

"Apparently he crashed it and left it revving in the long dry grass, it only takes a hot exhaust (to start a fire)."

Mr Moss said the area just near bushland was a common sport for burn outs.

"We've had that many near misses... the amount of times I've had to call the police is a joke and that's why I've got cameras everywhere," he said.

He washing before washing down his house yesterday, he unplugged the camera which faced Halletts Rd.

"I would have caught the whole thing," he said.