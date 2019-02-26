Menu
Gold Coast ED nurse Lisa Davey.
News

Police release Coast nurse autopsy finding

by Amanda Robbemond
26th Feb 2019 5:46 PM
AN autopsy into Gold Coast nurse Lisa Davey's sudden death has determined that it is not suspicious.

Ms Davey, 37, died on February 23 just days after being found in her Arundel driveway with an unexplained traumatic head injury.

Gold Coast University Hospital Emergency Department Nurse Lisa Davey
Today, police released a media statement confirming that her death was not considered suspicious after a post-mortem was conducted.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

It comes after days of police investigations looking into all leads surrounding Ms Davey's personal life, with police calling for CCTV of the area in the moments leading up to and after her death.

Police and the witness who found Lisa Davey unconscious in her driveway recreate the scene from Thursday night.
The emergency department nurse was found critically injured and unresponsive by neighbours last Thursday around 6pm.

It is understood Ms Davey was preparing to leave for Cairns next week following the death of her mother to work at the local hospital.

Ms Davey was described as "brilliant" and "passionate" by those who knew her.

