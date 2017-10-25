29°
Hunt for Bay business arsonist

BLAZE: The fire broke out at new business Quality Workwear on Islander Rd on September 4. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
POLICE are treating a fire, which gutted a clothing store in Pialba, as suspicious.

New business Quality Workwear was engulfed by flames just one day before it was set to open.

About 3.15am on September 4, emergency services were called to the business on Islander Rd.

When they attended the scene, flames were clearly visible.

Senior Constable Tim Visentin said there were clues to indicate the blaze was lit deliberately.

"It appears there's damage to one of the front doors (which shows) it may have been opened," he said.

"We're still waiting on stuff to come back from scientific determinations."

CCTV footage from surrounding businesses has been seized and is still being reviewed by police.

Neighbouring businesses were unaffected by the blaze but some received smoke damage.

Snr Const. Visentin said no suspects had been identified.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

