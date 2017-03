LOW ACT: Scarness man Colin Armitt says he was king hit in his own yard for not giving a smoke to his attacker.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the reported assault of a Scarness man in his front yard.

Colin Armitt said he was king hit to the back of his head after refusing to give a cigarette to one of his attackers while he was in his front yard last Thursday night.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call PoliceLink on 13 14 44.

CLICK HERE to read more Fraser Coast crime stories