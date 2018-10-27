Police continue to investigate medical facility

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Lowry of Maryborough CIB urges victims of sexual assault to come forward.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Lowry of Maryborough CIB urges victims of sexual assault to come forward. Annie Perets

A 51-YEAR-OLD man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Fraser Coast medical facility can continue attending the facility while out on bail.

Police have released more information regarding a shocking allegation that resulted in the arrest of a Kawungan man earlier this week.

It's alleged the man inappropriately touched a 23-year-old woman on October 4 at a medical facility in Torquay.

The Chronicle can confirm this was not the Torquay Family Practice and police have assured the public the incident has no relation to the popular medical centre.

The workplace where the alleged incident did occur cannot be disclosed to protect the identity of the victim.

The alleged offender is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police believe there could be more victims and are urging anyone who has been sexually assaulted to come forward.

While the accused man's bail conditions do not ban him from accessing the facility, he has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Lowry, from the Maryborough CIB, described the allegations as "serious” surrounding a "unique” set of circumstances.

"Trust is usually breached in these types of offences,” Det Lowry said. "If anyone has experienced inappropriate behaviour, in a medical facility, or elsewhere, make sure to come to police.”

To protect the victim's identity he would not clarify whether the accused was a staff member of the medical facility.

Det Lowry said the accused man did not pose a high risk.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 15.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131444.