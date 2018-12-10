Police crackdown on shoplifting

A MARYBOROUGH woman will start her new year facing criminal allegations after she was allegedly caught stealing from a department store.

Police spoke to a 54-year-old on December 7 about 12.50pm and was allegedly caught with items stolen from the store.

The Heritage City woman is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 15.

