Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police crackdown on shoplifting

Annie Perets
by
10th Dec 2018 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH woman will start her new year facing criminal allegations after she was allegedly caught stealing from a department store.  

Police spoke to a 54-year-old on December 7 about 12.50pm and was allegedly caught with items stolen from the store.  

The Heritage City woman is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 15.  

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.  

fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Heading to Fraser for Christmas? Keep eyes open for dingoes

    premium_icon Heading to Fraser for Christmas? Keep eyes open for dingoes

    Environment Families heading to Fraser Island for summer holidays are asked to stay in fenced areas and follow all dingo-safe behaviour.

    • 10th Dec 2018 5:19 PM
    Major roadworks in Urraween almost finished

    premium_icon Major roadworks in Urraween almost finished

    Offbeat 'It’s a road that gets used an awful lot.'

    COURT TRENDS: Window smashing is 'in' among offenders

    premium_icon COURT TRENDS: Window smashing is 'in' among offenders

    Crime Businesses are being vandalised by drunks.

    Fraser Coast tradies win from $16.5m in new home approvals

    premium_icon Fraser Coast tradies win from $16.5m in new home approvals

    Property Tradies will benefit from the latest batch of building approvals

    Local Partners