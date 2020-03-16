Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police dig fails to find missing Qld woman

by Christine Flatley
16th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

An excavation at a Queensland property has failed to unearth any evidence of a woman who hasn't been seen for more than a year.

Forensic officers spent five days scouring the Maryborough property at Ariadne Street last week in the hope of finding something that would shed further light on the suspicious disappearance of Shae Francis.

Detectives said on Monday they are "satisfied with the extensive search of the area" but announced nothing has turned up.

 

Shae Francis was last seen in early October 2018.
Shae Francis was last seen in early October 2018.

Ms Francis was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital when she visited a sick relative in early October 2018.

The 35-year-old was reported missing in March 2019.

Victoria man Jason Cooper, 44, has been charged with her manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.

Police believe he killed Ms Francis between October 14 and 24, 2018 at a unit on the esplanade at Torquay, a suburb of Hervey Bay.

Cooper also allegedly stole a dress, make-up case, mobile phone, bank card and identification cards from Ms Francis.

He is accused of interfering with her corpse some time before December 16, 2018.

He was extradited from Victoria in June and was remanded in custody to reappear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in April.

More Stories

Show More
manslaughter allegation police excavation shae francis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast

        News Here are the locations for council election pre-polling across the Fraser Coast

        Postal vote could ‘avert virus calamity’: councillor

        premium_icon Postal vote could ‘avert virus calamity’: councillor

        News Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis calls for election to be a complete postal...

        Council candidate calls for coronavirus handouts

        premium_icon Council candidate calls for coronavirus handouts

        News Division six candidate Maria Callaghan is calling on council to deliver a stimulus...

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies