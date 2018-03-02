Two taken to hospital after Burrum Heads crash
UPDATE: Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd and Burrum Heads Rd early Friday evening.
All emergency services attended the scene.
A woman aged in her 30s and man aged in his 70s were both taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER: POLICE are directing traffic while emergency services attend to the victim of a traffic crash.
Traffic has slowed but police are directing traffic around the crash.