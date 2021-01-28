Police discover loaded homemade pistol during car search

A homemade pistol was found by police during a search of a car, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court has heard. Photo: Tracey Joynson

Police found a loaded homemade pistol when they stopped a vehicle in Hervey Bay, a court has been told.

Jamie Lionel Somers pleaded guilty to weapon and drug offences when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard police stopped a car with three people inside.

They noticed movement within the car which led them to believe an item was being concealed.

During the search, police located a small homemade pistol which was loaded.

More ammunition was discovered in the car.

Police also noticed items had been thrown into a nearby yard.

During a search, police located meth and pipes.

The court heard Somers was in a relationship and had employment.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.