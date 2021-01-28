Police discover loaded homemade pistol during car search
Police found a loaded homemade pistol when they stopped a vehicle in Hervey Bay, a court has been told.
Jamie Lionel Somers pleaded guilty to weapon and drug offences when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
The court heard police stopped a car with three people inside.
They noticed movement within the car which led them to believe an item was being concealed.
During the search, police located a small homemade pistol which was loaded.
More ammunition was discovered in the car.
Police also noticed items had been thrown into a nearby yard.
During a search, police located meth and pipes.
The court heard Somers was in a relationship and had employment.
He was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.