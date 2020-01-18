Police divers recover body and car from river

The missing vehicle belonging to 48-year old Maclean resident, Damien Sowerbutts was recovered along Yamba Rd just outside of Maclean on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.

POLICE divers have recovered a body from the Clarence River on Yamba Rd, Maclean, after a vehicle was located on Friday morning, and are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police watch as the dive team secure the submerged vehicle along Yamba Rd just outside of Maclean on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.

Divers returned to recover the vehicle at 9.30am this morning and Coffs/Clarence Police District acting duty Acting Inspector Darren Williams believed the vehicle belonged to the missing Maclean resident reported earlier this week but the man is yet to be formally identified.

"We've recovered a motor vehicle on the Clarence River near Maclean. Last night a body was retrieved from that vehicle by NSW Police divers," A/Insp Williams said.

"Subsequent investigations reveal that the driver of the vehicle was believed to be the person who was reported missing in Maclean earlier the week."

The white Sizuki Swift pulled from the Clarence River earlier this morning.

The white Suzuki Swift was subject to major damage on the front of the vehicle.

A/Insp Williams said the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

"At the moment its is still an open investigation into the cause of the motor vehicle accident. It is being treated as a fatal motor vehicle accident and we will be preparing a report for the coroner," A/Insp Williams said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers one 1800 333 000 or to head to nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.