POLICE are diverting traffic after a two-vehicle crash in Urangan.

Two vehicles, a white Ford and a maroon Nissan, collided at the corner of Pulgul and Moolyyir St.

The Nissan hit a green wheelie bin that belongs to a house on the corner.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 5pm.

Police are taking statements from witnesses and the scene is currently being cleared.

Investigations will continue.