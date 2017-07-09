Police: Do you recognise this man?

INFORMATION WANTED: CCTV image of the man police are wanting to question in relation to a range of offences.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify and locate a man who may be able to assist in relation to a number of offences in South East Queensland.

Investigation indicate since July 4, a man has attended nine businesses, including banks, in Maryborough, Gympie, Agnes Wates, and Browns Plains.

The man is believed to have attended a business as recently as Friday, July 7, in Nicklin.

Police statement said the man often approaches a teller or counter staff to exchange ten $100 notes to $50 notes.

He then asks for a different denomination of notes or confuses the staff member in some way.

Whilst the staff member is distracted he removes some of the $100 and all the $50 notes and leaves the business.

He is described as having an olive complexion, dark hair and a large build. He speaks with an accent and is sometimes accompanied by another man.

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to contact police.