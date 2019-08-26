Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested. NSW Police - Twitter
Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

capture editors picks escapee police dog prison inmate

Top Stories

    High-flying new job for sacked Fraser Coast council CEO

    premium_icon High-flying new job for sacked Fraser Coast council CEO

    News Then in February 2017, a special meeting of the council voted in favour of removing Ms Desmond from her position

    Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

    premium_icon Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

    News The transfer of the dingoes has caused some controversy.

    REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

    News Mr Loft was unceremoniously sacked from his job last year

    Time to remove remaining brumbies: conservationist

    premium_icon Time to remove remaining brumbies: conservationist

    News He says the remaining Fraser Island brumbies should be removed.