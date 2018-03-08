Police dogs track down drunk escape artist

A DRINK driver tried to escape police by running out of his car and into bushland in Duckinwilla.



Police dogs had to be used to locate Troy Lee Daniels after he put the poorly executed escape plan into action.



The 42-year-old man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to drink-driving and driving without a licence.



The court heard police were already looking for him on February 9 and sounded the sirens on the police car after spotting his vehicle about 8.35pm.



After being captured following his runaway attempt, Daniels returned a blood alcohol reading of .150.



Representing himself in court, Daniels said he had gained a job and improved his life since the incident.



Magistrate Stephen Guttridge described Daniels' alcohol reading that night to be a "major drink-driving charge."



Daniels was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

