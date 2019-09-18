POLICE: Don't be a beach driving idiot over school holidays

HOONS: Police have appealed to beach drivers not to be idiots over the coming school holidays.

POLIE say they have been shocked by a wave of beach driver hooning offences as we head into the Spring break school holidays.

A police spokeswoman has reported more than eight beach driving infringement notices in the past few days, for drivers allowing others to ride in the back of utilities or even on the roof racks of vehicles.

And that was on Fraser Island alone, Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said.

She said officers from Fraser Island Police Station have joined their colleagues patrolling beaches from Noosa North Shore to Bundaberg in a plea for motorists and tourists to ensure they are abiding by Queensland road rules whilst driving on beaches.

The brreaches already noticed by police were "dangerous to those involved” and others, she said.

Drivers needed to pay particular and serious attention to driving in sections of beach which double as air strips for planes and areas near settlements and popular spots such as Double Island Point.

They especially warn drivers to keep a watch out for pedestrians, including children playing on the beach.

"Police are reminding beach goers that regular road rules apply, with specific attention to a reminder about driving on the sand and taking note of ever changing tidal conditions.

"Please drive safely, the school holidays are fast approaching and road safety, even on the beach is everyone's responsibility.

"If you fail to comply with road rules, you will be charged or issued with a traffic infringement notice, Snr Cnst Ryan said.

Anyone wanting to report breaches can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via 'crimestoppersqld.com.au' 24hrs per day, she said.