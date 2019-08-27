Police: Drunken patron used pool cue 'like a baseball bat'

Police have charged a male with wilful damage following an incident at Monto's Grand Hotel on Friday night.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with wilful damage after he attacked a pool table at the Grand Hotel on Friday night after being told he'd had too much to drink.

Sergeant Mick Bazzo said the patron was allegedly intoxicated and hotel staff had put him "off tap”, only serving him non-alcoholic beverages.

He claimed the patron became "aggravated” while attempting to play pool.

"He (allegedly) used the pool cue like a baseball bat, swinging it at the table and tearing the felt surface,” Sgt Bazzo said.

The male will appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on September 11.

The Grand Hotel declined to comment.

Monto Police have also charged an 18-year-old male with wilful damage following investigations into the spate of graffiti which has appeared around town recently, including at the Showgrounds and Lions Park.

Sgt Bazzo said police acted on information received via Crime Stoppers, social media, and a public tip off.

"There are other persons of interest we are looking at, and we will continue to pursue those lines of investigation,” he said.

The male will appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on September 11.