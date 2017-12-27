Police to examine viral video of highway crash

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A VIRAL video capturing the minutes that lead up to a car colliding with a truck along the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough will be examined by police.



The video, taken by Casey Christiansen, who was in a truck travelling behind a red Commodore, has been viewed more than 250,000 times and shows the red car almost collide with other vehicles before the crash.



The video shows the car swerving in to the oncoming traffic, missing a head-on impact with a semi-trailer truck by mere seconds before colliding with the rear of truck.

A blue Mazda 3 was also damaged in the three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened about 2pm on Friday near the Walker St intersection along the Bruce Hwy.

His commentary can be heard throughout the four minute video, as he takes to the radio and tells truck drivers "if the guy pulls over, I'm going to make a citizen's arrest".



No charges have been laid as a result of the crash, a spokesman from Queensland Police Media said. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

