Police find air rifle during drug search

POLICE found an air rifle during a drug search warrant at a property near Biggenden.

Police from Maryborough CIB searched a property at Gooroolba- Biggenden Rd, Degilbo on November 15 and executed in relation to suspected drugs at the address.

Police found cannabis seeds, drug utensils and one air rifle.

Police questioned two people at the address, an 18-year-old man and 41-year-old woman following the discovery.

A woman was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils and unlawful possession of a firearm.

She is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 19.

The man was also questioned and was given a drug diversion for the drug offences.