The body of a man who was missing in Central Australia has been found by police. Picture: Supplied
News

Police find body of man who went missing while going camping

by KIERAN BANKS & PHILLIPPA BUTT
30th Nov 2020 3:21 PM
UPDATED: THE body of a man who was missing in Central Australia has been found by police.

An NT Police spokesman said 37-year-old Yun-Seob Shin's car was found by a helicopter in an ariel search on Sunday near Boggy Hole, approximately 170km south of Alice Springs.

The spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A report would be prepared for the Coroner.

 

EARLIER: AN air and land search is underway for a 37-year-old man, believed to be missing in the Red Centre.

Yun-Seob Shin, who has been in Alice Springs for one month and is possibly from Victoria, did not turn up for work yesterday morning.

He had previously told colleagues he planned to go camping near Boggy Hole or Palm Valley on Thursday and Friday.

Mr Shin's last confirmed location was Stuart Well Roadhouse on Thursday November 26.

He drives what is described as a White Nissan X-Trail, registration unknown.

Senior Sergeant Shaun Furniss said police were concerned. "The temperatures are extreme and the terrain is challenging out there," he said.

"It is unknown what provisions or bush skills Mr Shin has, and police hold concerns for his welfare. We ask that if anyone has come across Mr Shin to please contact police urgently on 131 444."

