Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Offbeat

Police find escapee between mattresses

by Steven Trask
10th Dec 2019 2:53 PM

A man who escaped custody during a court appearance has been found wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a nearby house, police say.

The 35-year-old fled from Cooma Local Court in the NSW Snowy Mountains last Wednesday morning and was found on Monday during a search of a local property.

Police say he was hiding in a bedroom, where he had sandwiched himself between the mattresses.

The man was arrested on two outstanding warrants and has also been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He has been refused bail to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.

court crime escapee police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about new water restrictions

        premium_icon What you need to know about new water restrictions

        News ‘The Fraser Coast region has only received a fraction of our annual rainfall’

        Give a gift to those in need

        Give a gift to those in need

        News Gifts donated to this year’s Hervey Bay Independent and Fraser Coast...

        EXHIBITION: Tiny paintings make big-hearted gifts

        premium_icon EXHIBITION: Tiny paintings make big-hearted gifts

        News The Miniature and Small Paintings exhibition is on show now.

        BREAKING: Fraser Coast has been drought-declared

        premium_icon BREAKING: Fraser Coast has been drought-declared

        Breaking The Fraser Coast is now one of eight council areas set to become officially...