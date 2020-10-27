Police find illegal rifles after M’boro man receives DVO

TWO unregistered firearms were discovered when police went to a man's home to confiscate his legal weapons.

This was after he was forced to surrender his guns due to a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court heard police attended his address to serve him with paperwork after his weapons licence was suspended.

He was required to surrender his firearms.

In the safe was an air rifle and a 30 year old 22. rifle, belonging to his father, which was broken.

The court heard the man was unaware the air rifle had to be registered.

The man's father was a farmer and had used the rifle to control pests.

The man was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.