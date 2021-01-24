Police find marijuana, shotgun shell during search of home

Marijuana was discovered by police during a search of a home. Picture: iStock

Two small buds of cannabis and a single shotgun shell were discovered by police during a raid on a Hervey Bay home.

Rhiannon Jy-Naya Coolwell pleaded guilty to the offences when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard she made full admissions regarding the items, telling police she used cannabis occasionally and the shotgun shell was something she had owned for years.

She was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.