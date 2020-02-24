Police find meth in drug user’s house with children present

A REPEAT drug user with ten pages of criminal history has been told by the Magistrate he's on the knife edge of being jailed if he reoffends.

Otis Lee McKellar fronted Charleville Magistrates Court on February 19, facing two charges of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff told the court on December 12 at 7.50am, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Ridge St, with the defendant, his partner and her children were present.

The court heard that after searching a manhole in the ceiling just outside the defendant's bedroom, they located a blue zip around case which contained a clipseal bag of crystal-like substance and a glass pipes, scales, spoon and straw.

After being questioned, McKellar admitted that the items belonged to him, which he used to "smoke ice" and was transported to the Charleville watch house.

"He has ten pages of Queensland criminal history, with plenty of like offending," Boodnikoff said.

The court heard McKellar had been sentenced to terms of imprisonment before for similar offences.

The defendant's lawyer told the court McKellar had been using since he was a teenager and was currently on parole for a range of offences.

He also told the court that the unemployed father-of-three had made full admissions when questioned by police.

"How old are your children?" Magistrate Saggers asked, to which McKellar replied "not sure."

McKellar pleaded guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Saggers convicted McKellar and sentenced him to two months of imprisonment for both charges to be served concurrently.

The sentence was wholly suspended for 12 months.

"These things will continue to hang over your head," Magistrates Saggers said.

"You're sailing a bit too close to the wind in regards to your parole."