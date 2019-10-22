Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police find meth stashed down M’boro man’s pants

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police raided his Maryborough home, Craig Thomas Robertson stuffed a pouch containing the meth and marijuana down his pants.

It wasn't enough to keep his stash from being discovered.

Robertson appeared before Maryborough District Court on Friday, October 18, charged with drug offences.

He was found to have nine clip-seal bags containing meth, four grams of marijuana and an anti-psychotic drug that had not been prescribed to him.

According to court documents, the search was carried out when Robertson was at home, with three others also present.

Police conducted a pat-down of each person, then asked Robertson if he had anything to declare.

He pulled a small pouch from his pants, with the drugs inside.

Robertson admitted the drugs were his, telling police he divided the meth into bags so he could control his usage.

Police searched the property and found two blister packets, labelled Quetapine Sandoz, with 30 yellow tablets inside.

A fragment of a green and white Tramadol tablet was also found, along with a yellow Mirtazapine tablet.

Robertson told police he had prescriptions for Tramadol and Mirtazapine but he did not have a prescription for Quetapine Sandoz.

The anti-psychotic is used to treat mental or mood conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, sudden episodes of mania or depression associated with bipolar disorder.

Robertson admitted to having a glass pipe in his room, which police later found during the search.

In total, police found 0.753 grams of meth in the clip-seal bags.

Robertson was given a 12-month $500 good behaviour bond.

More Stories

Show More
fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough meth news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Party turmoil: ‘I was going to call a spill today’

    premium_icon Party turmoil: ‘I was going to call a spill today’

    Politics A QUEENSLAND MP stood up in the Nationals party room yesterday and declared, “It was my intention to call a spill today”.

    Courts are keeping public in the dark

    Courts are keeping public in the dark

    News Courts are keeping public in the dark at least once a fortnight

    Treasures to find at fair

    premium_icon Treasures to find at fair

    Whats On Book sites at Maryborough's first antique auction