Police find meth stashed down M’boro man’s pants

WHEN police raided his Maryborough home, Craig Thomas Robertson stuffed a pouch containing the meth and marijuana down his pants.

It wasn't enough to keep his stash from being discovered.

Robertson appeared before Maryborough District Court on Friday, October 18, charged with drug offences.

He was found to have nine clip-seal bags containing meth, four grams of marijuana and an anti-psychotic drug that had not been prescribed to him.

According to court documents, the search was carried out when Robertson was at home, with three others also present.

Police conducted a pat-down of each person, then asked Robertson if he had anything to declare.

He pulled a small pouch from his pants, with the drugs inside.

Robertson admitted the drugs were his, telling police he divided the meth into bags so he could control his usage.

Police searched the property and found two blister packets, labelled Quetapine Sandoz, with 30 yellow tablets inside.

A fragment of a green and white Tramadol tablet was also found, along with a yellow Mirtazapine tablet.

Robertson told police he had prescriptions for Tramadol and Mirtazapine but he did not have a prescription for Quetapine Sandoz.

The anti-psychotic is used to treat mental or mood conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, sudden episodes of mania or depression associated with bipolar disorder.

Robertson admitted to having a glass pipe in his room, which police later found during the search.

In total, police found 0.753 grams of meth in the clip-seal bags.

Robertson was given a 12-month $500 good behaviour bond.