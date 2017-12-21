Menu
Police find taser at Coast property

Amy Formosa
by

POLICE allegedly found a taser, among other items believed to have been stolen during a search of a property on the Fraser Coast.

A 45-year-old man was was charged with stealing and unlawful possession of weapons and a 42-year-old woman was charged with stealing, failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle and also possession of restricted drugs.

Police from the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad and Biggenden police executed a search warrant in relation to the suspected stolen goods at a property on Old Coach Road on December 14.

Officers also found restricted drugs and drug materials at the Biggenden property.

The pair is expected to face Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 23.

