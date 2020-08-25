Police find taser on key ring while searching car

CARRYING a weapon and using pills to curb his drug addiction landed a Maryborough man with a prison sentence.

Andrew Thomas Fawcett pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon when he appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard police had stopped Fawcett when he was driving along Walker St in Maryborough on June 27.

Restricted medication was found during the search, including subutex, diazepam and oxazepam.

Police also found a taser on Fawcett’s key ring.

Defence lawyer Travis George said the drugs that were found were typically prescribed to help people who were heavy drug users.

He said his client had been self-medicating to avoid a heavier addiction.

“He has serious drug offending in his history,” Mr George said.

Fawcett had support from his brother, who was his only remaining family, Mr George said.

His father had left the family when they were children and his mother died a couple of years ago.

Fawcett struggled at school and fell in with the wrong crowd, with drugs becoming a real issue for him, Mr George said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the offences had happened while Fawcett was on parole, where the main rule was not to commit more offences.

“I simply cannot tolerate this type of behaviour,” he said, but he acknowledged Mr George’s submissions about the use of the pills to self-medicate.

Fawcett was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspected with an operational period of 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.