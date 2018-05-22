Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Near crash caught on camera by on duty police officer.
Near crash caught on camera by on duty police officer. Contributed
Crime

POLICE FOOTAGE: This is why we give way

Inge Hansen
by
21st May 2018 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer captured the moment two cars almost collided on a 100km stretch of road in Hervey Bay.

The officer from the Maryborough Road Policing Unit was conducting patrols on the morning of Friday, May 11 and caught the incident on the corner of Woods Rd and Booral Rd, Hervey Bay on camera.

Although the conditions of the day were fine and sunny and with visibility clear in both directions of the intersection, the driver of a white ute entered onto the 100km stretch of roadway with another car approaching.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos showed picture by picture just how easily blind spots occur and how easily a fatal accident could have occurred.

The driver of the car driving on the long stretch of road demonstrated "great defensive driving skills at high speed" by manoeuvring their vehicle onto the gravel shoulder of the road to avoid the ute.

The driver of the ute was pulled over by the police officer and issued a fail to give way traffic infringement notice, fined $378 and three demerit points.

editors picks fraser coast hervey bay maryborough police near miss
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Program for empowering young girls opens at more schools

    Program for empowering young girls opens at more schools

    Education A program aimed at supporting and empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls is paying off.

    • 22nd May 2018 12:00 AM
    COURT: Father's shocking insult to Fraser Coast principal

    premium_icon COURT: Father's shocking insult to Fraser Coast principal

    News The man was asked to leave the school after making the remarks.

    Bee-keeper stung thousands in hive heist

    premium_icon Bee-keeper stung thousands in hive heist

    Crime He lost thousands of dollars as a result

    Local Partners