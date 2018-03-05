Police form guard of honour for former Fraser Coast officer

A GUARD of honour was formed by police and other emergency service personnel as former officer and disaster management co-ordinator Mal Churchill was farewelled in Maryborough on Monday.

Mr Churchill died on February 28 with Chris, his wife of more than 30 years, by his side after a long battle with cancer.

Former colleagues, his brother Laurie and his sons shared their memories of the much-loved former police officer.

Despite retiring in 2006 after 40 years of service, Mr Churchill was determined to do even more for his community, becoming a disaster management co-ordinator first in Bundaberg and then for the Fraser Coast.

But it was his role as a father and grandfather that he loved with most, taking pride in his sons and their children.

Those gathered shared humorous stories of their time with Mr Churchill, with Laurie sharing the experience of growing up on a farm alongside his brother.

He was an avid fisherman, loved spending time with his family and was a wordsmith who was in a league of his own - a walking thesaurus, Laurie said.

Adam said as a Poppy his dad truly shone.

"He loved his grandkids with an unrivaled passion," he said.

"We spoke of this several times when he was in hospital."