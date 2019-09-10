Menu
CRISIS: A fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach this week.
Police form new taskforce to investigate bushfires

Carlie Walker
10th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
DETECTIVES investigating the cause of the fire at Peregian Beach on the Sunshine Coast are "speaking with a number of teenagers" in relation to the matter.

The bushfire is understood to have destroyed at least 12 homes in Peregian Beach yesterday.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a taskforce had been established and the Queensland Police Service State Crime Command would investigate all suspicious fires around the state.

"Taskforce Overcross will be proactive in working to prevent deliberately or recklessly lit fires," she said.

"Some of the fires could be down to carelessness or a misunderstanding of conditions.

"However, it appears other fires have been deliberately lit with the intention of causing damage or worse."

Commisioner Carroll said Taskforce Overcross the consequences of lighting fires could be dire.

"Anyone who either inadvertently or deliberately starts a fire is putting life and property at significant risk," she said.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444.

