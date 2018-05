A police officer has been accused of rape and sexual offences. Picture: AAP/Mal Fairclough

A police officer has been accused of rape and sexual offences. Picture: AAP/Mal Fairclough

A MARYBOROUGH man will face court after police allegedly saw him outside a home in Mill St, Bauple, holding a knife.



Police were called to the address about 9.30pm on May 9 in relation to a man allegedly threatening others.

He was arrested and taken back to Maryborough Watchhouse.



The man, 23, has been charged with going armed to cause fear and will appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 4.