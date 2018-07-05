Police getaway ends in palm tree crash

A DRIVER who took police on a chase through Hervey Bay before crashing into a palm tree has lost his licence for two-and-a-half years.

Leevi Deverall-Bowden was instructed by police to stop his vehicle in the early hours of February 8. Instead, he kept driving before crashing his car at the corner of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd.

The impact also caused damage to a street sign.

The 22-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday after spending 146 days in custody.

The Pialba man pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, failing to stop, and more than a dozen other offences.

Aside from the lengthy disqualification, he was given a suspended 12-month jail sentence and ordered to a 12-month probation order.

The court heard Deverall-Bowden was a morphine addict and struggling with a difficult life event at the time of offending.

The other charges he pleaded guilty to included breaching bail, obstructing police and common assault.

The details surrounding these offences were not heard in court.

The court heard he had a clean traffic history prior to the incident.