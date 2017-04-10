Police help Bay residents, tourists secure their property

IF YOU are looking for a way to make your property more secure, Hervey Bay police have organised property engraving days across the Easter holiday period.

Tourists and residents can take their property down to the Pialba Beachfront caravan park on Monday April 10 between noon and 3pm to be engraved by officers from the Hervey Bay Crime Prevention Unit, as well as volunteers in policing members.

The engraving crew will be at the Scarness Beachfront caravan park on Tuesday and the Torquay Beachfront caravan park on Wednesday from noon to 3pm.