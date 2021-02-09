Menu
POLICE: Help find scooter stolen from Bay shopping centre

Carlie Walker
9th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
The public has been asked to assist with the search for an electric scooter that was stolen from a Hervey Bay address on January 20.

About 4pm on January 20, the KAABO electric scooter was stolen from shopping centre on the corner of Torquay Road and Hunter Street.

The scooter has distinctive marks and serial numbers.

If you have any information about this matter or the location of the stolen scooter, please contact police.

Call Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP2100125701 within the online suspicious activity form.

