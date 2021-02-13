Menu
News

POLICE: Help search for car stolen in Pialba

Carlie Walker
13th Feb 2021 7:00 PM
The public is being asked to help with the search for a vehicle stolen from Central Ave in Pialba.

It is alleged that between 8pm on February 4 and 10am on February 5, entry was gained to the vehicle and the vehicle and trailer were stolen.

The trailer has since been located.

The vehicle, a 2000 white Ford Courier with Queensland registration number 707RGU, is still missing.

If you have any information in relation to the current location of the stolen vehicle, or the offence itself, please contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100231102 within the online suspicious activity form.

