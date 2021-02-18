Menu
Police are asking for assistance to help locate a bike that was stolen from an address in Torquay on January 11.
News

POLICE: Help track down bike stolen in Bay

Carlie Walker
18th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
It is alleged that between 9.15pm on January 10 and 11am on January 11, unknown people attended the address on Charlton Esplanade, Torquay and stole two bicycles, as pictured.

Anyone with information about the bikes’ whereabouts is urged to contact police and quote QP2100066474.

If you have information for police, contact Policelinkby providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

fcpolice hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

