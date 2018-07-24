Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING PERSON: Police concerned for man last seen in Bay

24th Jul 2018 1:48 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 34-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Jeremy Van Der Schoot was last seen around 5pm on July 19 in Elizabeth Street, Urangan.

Missing man – Jeremy Van Der Schoot
Missing man – Jeremy Van Der Schoot

Police and family are concerned for Mr Van Der Schoot safety and well-being and are urging anyone who may know of his current whereabouts to contact police.

Mr Van Der Schoot is described as Caucasian, 180cms tall with a proportionate build, short black hair and black beard (although this may have been shaved off).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Related Items

hervey bay missing man police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Clubs in 'crisis mode' without Sport Precinct: council CEO

    premium_icon Clubs in 'crisis mode' without Sport Precinct: council CEO

    Council News Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm has described Hervey Bay's sports clubs as being in "crisis condition” due to lack of courts and fields

    Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    premium_icon Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    News High profile Aussies call for end to politically correct madness.

    Man charged after allegedly threatening couple

    Man charged after allegedly threatening couple

    Crime Police have released dashcam footage to find the alleged offender

    Police officer struck by car as it spun 180 degrees

    premium_icon Police officer struck by car as it spun 180 degrees

    News The car's driver has been sentenced to jail.

    Local Partners