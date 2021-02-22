Police hoping to reunite defence medals with owner

Police officers located the medals as part of a search of property on February 18 at Hervey Bay.

The public is being asked to help reunite stolen defence medals with their rightful owner.

If anyone has any information or knows who the owner of these medals could be, please contact Hervey Bay Police station during office hours Monday to Friday and quote QP2100322080.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100322080 within the online suspicious activity form.